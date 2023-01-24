Allen survives scare to win Snooker World Grand Prix

LONDON: Mark Allen survived throwing away a five-frame lead to defeat Judd Trump 10-9 in a dramatic World Grand Prix final on Sunday night. Northern Ireland’s Allen led 6-2 after a brilliant first session and extended his lead after the interval. However, Trump won six of the next seven frames to level the final at 8-8. The pair exchanged frames to set up a decider and Allen held his nerve in an error-strewn final frame to win his third ranking title of the season. Masters champion Trump led 2-1 early in the first session, but Allen reeled off five frames in a row to hold a commanding lead at the interval. The UK champion moved within touching distance of victory with another frame, but Trump rallied with a run of his own to level the game. Allen and Trump exchanged frames, the latter with a break of 76, to set up a decider. Trump was 19-8 up but missed a straightforward yellow, which allowed Allen to capitalise on the spread pack of reds and claim the win.