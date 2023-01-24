Juventus share points with Atalanta in six-goal thriller

TURIN: Juventus put aside their off-field troubles to rescue a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday. Massimiliano Allegri’s side were playing their first match since being docked 15 points on Friday by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, leaving the former third-placed club marooned in mid-table. Sunday’s result left Juventus in ninth place with 23 points, while Atalanta are fifth with 35 points. Atalanta started the match strongly, having scored 13 goals in their last two games in all competitions, and severely tested the Juventus defence. Atalanta took the lead after five minutes when forward Ademola Lookman managed to get to the edge of the box, where his shot from an acute angle beat Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The hosts equalised in the 25th minute when Angel Di Maria converted a penalty given for a foul on Nicolo Fagioli by Ederson. Arkadiusz Milik completed the comeback with a volley inside the box from Fagioli’s cross less than 10 minutes later. Atalanta needed eight minutes of the second half to retake the lead, with Joakim Maehle equalising 35 seconds after the restart before Lookman headed in his second of the night in the 53rd minute. Danilo equalised for Juventus in the 65th minute with a well-placed low free kick.