Out of Orbit Music Festival to be held in Karachi on February 4

Karachi is about to have a twist in its nightlife. For the first time ever, catch alternative electronic music legends like HOSH, Eelke Kleijn and Coeus for their first performances in Karachi on 4th Feb 23 as they jumpstart the melodic techno and house scene in the city of lights.

Based on a sculptural Ecstacy of light and design technology in a warehouse setting, Shotbox promises a show unlike any seen before. On the peripheries of Karachi comes an experience witnessed never before in the realm of light and design language. An electronic musical splendour wrapped as a singular piece of art. SHOTBOX has always been a venture articulating fine arts and sculptural fabrications into shows. It is a space dedicated to the visual arts as it is to house music. As an SECP-registered company, focused on lighting and stage solutions ranging from MADRIX technology to kinetic sculptural installations, and art designs that move alongside the music

Shotbox presents Out of Orbit” project is specially designed for a targeted audience who wants to witness the good vibes in the City of Light. At the same time, it is a music festival in which local artists will participate and can contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s events industry. It’s a premium alternative electronic music festival bringing arts and production techniques. SHOTBOX has extensive experience working with DJs and musicians from around the world, including Pakistan, such as Miss Monique, Nick Devon, Darin Epsilon, Nick Muir, Dot, Koish, Bilal Brohi, Faz Zee. Shotbox is the only registered company covering house music events.