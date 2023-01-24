Libya urges Arabs to back UN efforts for holding stalled elections

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush on Sunday called for Arab support to UN efforts for holding the country’s stalled elections. The call was made at the opening of a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in the Libyan capital Tripoli. UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily took part in the meeting.

“Libya insists on practicing its full rights in the Arab League,” Al-Mangoush said, rejecting what she called “politicization of the work rules” in the pan-Arab league. The Libyan diplomat called on the Arab League to support efforts aimed at activating the role of the UN mission in Libya “to create a favorable atmosphere for holding the elections and ending the transitional periods peacefully.” Sunday’s meeting was attended by a number of Arab countries, including Algeria, Tunisia and Qatar. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit were not present.