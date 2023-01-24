Empaneling more hospitals for Sehat Sahulat Programme stressed

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said on Monday that more hospitals should be empaneled in the province to benefit maximum people under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

A meeting, chaired by the secretary, discussed in details the Sehat Sahulat Programme and the ways to make it more effective. Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, CEO Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, COO Shamshad Ali Khan, Hasnat and Mian Muneeb also attended the meeting.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company chief executive officer and officers concerned gave a detailed briefing to the health secretary. Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said “we want to provide maximum facilities to people of Punjab through the Sehat Sahulat Programme”. The statistics related to the health facilitation card are very encouraging, as 97 per cent people of the province showed their satisfaction with the service.

He said that according to the statistics, more than 33 lakh people had availed free treatment facility worth Rs 72 billion through the health card in Punjab so far. More than 70,000 beds had been increased in empaneled public and private hospitals for treatment of people through the health cards. People are getting free treatment facilities at 827 government and private hospitals through the card including 193 government and 634 private hospitals.