Civil society for effective policies to recover lost learning in KP

Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization, and Pakistan Education Champion Network PECN working to promote girls’ education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demanded the upcoming provincial government for prioritizing girls’ education as a development priority for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and allocating increased budget resources to strengthen access to education for vulnerable girls affected by humanitarian crises especially.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Qamar Naseem, Program Manger Blue Veins and Education Champion from PECN said there are 33,464 government schools for 5.45 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the recent floods have further damaged about 1500 government schools.

According to a government report on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Damages & Assessments, an estimated 9,150 (Millions) are needed to restore 1,500 schools damaged by devastating floods. The speakers at the press conference said “Recent floods and resulting humanitarian crisis have devastating effects on the education sector as well.

“Taking forward the commitment for improved access, retention, and enrollment to education for girls, upcoming government must make efficient resource allocation and equitable policy actions,” they stressed.

“Investment in inclusive and gender-responsive education models that respond to the unique needs of girls, especially from vulnerable settings must be a priority for all stakeholders”, Qamar added.

Sana Ahmad, Provincial Coordinator of Child Rights Movement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, “bringing 2.9 million out-of-school girls of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number reported by Benazir Income Support Programme Survey report 2021, should be the main target and indicator for social and economic development.

Sustainable allocation of funds and efficient spending are the key strategies to catalyze the transformative potential of girls’ education, Sana suggested.

There is a total of 4.7 million out-of-school children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and according to the Elementary and Secondary Education Department over 15,000 additional government schools are for the enrolment of out-of-school children. Iqra Seemab, Project Coordinator Blue Veins said “Humanitarian responses that ignore girls’ education leave generations of girls less equipped to recover from crises, and entrench gender inequalities. There is a strong consensus that gender equality in education remains a priority for all.”

“Girls-education inclusive humanitarian and non-humanitarian response and policies are the collective responsibility of all the stakeholder and we anticipate that enhancing the girls’ access to secondary education will remain at the heart of strategies and programs of the upcoming government,” she added.

Qamar also suggested for expansion of the second shift of schooling in the whole province and reserving the whole morning shift for girls.

He also suggested for replication of the Public-Private Partnership in schools as introduced in Sind province and an increase of PTC (Parents Teachers Council) funds.

He said education should be made a major sector for utilization of the budget for overcoming problems being faced by our country especially over-exploitation of resources due to population bulge.