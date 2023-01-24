NSU to host International Day of Education 2023 celebrations

The International Day of Education 2023 will be celebrated at the National Skills University Islamabad. Professor Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Education and Professional Training, and Ms. Shaza Fatima, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, will discuss the importance of this day specifically keeping in view “Skills for a Resilient Pakistan Youth.” This international day is celebrated annually on 24th January around a specific thematic area. This year’s theme for the International Day of Education is “to invest in people, prioritize education.” According to the UN, this day “will call for maintaining strong political mobilization around education and chart the way to translate commitments and global initiatives into action. Education must be prioritized to accelerate progress towards all the Sustainable Development Goals against the backdrop of a global recession, growing inequalities, and the climate crisis.” As outlined by the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Pakistan is blessed with youth looking for opportunities to work and contribute towards national prosperity. In this respect, empowering youth with job-ready and entrepreneurial skills is directly linked with national prosperity.