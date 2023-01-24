Dr Usman Anwar becomes new Punjab IGP

The federal government also removed Punjab IGP Amir Zulfiqar and replaced him with Dr Usman Anwar.

The centre has asked IGP Amir Zulfiqar to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad, according to a notification issued in this regard.

Dr. Usman Anwar was working for National Highways and Motorway Police.

Usman Anwar is one of the Pakistan Police Service’s most professional, honest, and dutiful officers.

Usman Anwar belongs to the 23rd Command of the Pakistan Police Service. He joined the police service as ASP in 1995.

Usman Anwar has previously been posted as an Additional IG Special Branch in Punjab.

Usman Anwar has also been posted as CTD Punjab, SSP Operations Faisalabad, CID, and Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi.

Usman Anwar has also performed duties in Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, DPO Okara, DPO Sargodha, Telecommunication, and Elite Police.

Usman Anwar has also held important positions in Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad police.

Dr. Usman Anwar has extensive experience in performing duties in important positions.

He will now perform his duties as Chief of the Punjab Police.