Here’s all you need to know about restoration time for national power breakdown

On the first day of the week, over 220 million people in a country with a tight budget are left without electricity, marking the ninth outage in ten years.

In the midst of the widespread power outage, the Ministry of Energy released a statement attributing the massive failure of the power system to a fault in the National Grid line that occurred at 7:34 am.

People were curious to know the restoration time because blackouts are being reported in many major metropolises.

Power minister Khurrum Dastagir speaking with a local media outlet revealed that power generation units were shut down in a bid to save fuel, as the South Asina nation reels with the severe economic crisis. The PML-N stalwart however denied calling the power outage a major crisis.

In the recent update, Minister said that full power will be restored across Pakistan in the next 12 hours.

He mentioned that restoration work on the power grids was underway and claimed that grids operated by the IESCO had been partially restored.