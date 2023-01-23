Poverty forces Lahori man to attempt suicide along with 3 kids

In the Raiwind neighborhood of Lahore, a poor man struggling with inflation tried to kill himself and his three children on Monday by ingesting poisonous pills.

The man and his three children were taken to a hospital in critical condition by Rescue 1122.

According to the police, the city was experiencing severe financial and mental stress as a result of rising inflation. Given the skyrocketing costs of necessities, he was unable to support himself and his family.

According to the police, the children who received poison pills from their father ranged in age from 8 to 15 years old.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Index (SPI), posted an increase of 31.83 percent for the combined income group on a year-on-year basis ending Jan 19 due to a massive surge in prices of both food and non-food items.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday that more than 80 million people in Pakistan are living below the poverty line. As many as 60% of Pakistanis earn below Rs35,000.

The World Economic Forum in its global crisis risk report last week identified debt crisis, sustained and/or rapid inflation, state collapse, failure of cyber security measures, and concentration of digital power as the top five risks faced by Pakistan.