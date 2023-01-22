Elahi to move SC

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while reacting to Mohsin Raza Naqvi’s appointment as caretaker CM of Punjab, announced challenging the appointment of Naqvi in the Supreme Court. The CM asked: “How can justice be expected from a person who made a plea bargain worth Rs3.5 million.” The outgoing chief executive also said that the “controversial decision” was against every rule and regulation. It is pertinent to mention that Elahi had already stated he would approach a court of law if any “controversial person” was picked by the commission from the list of nominees. Meanwhile, the Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the ECP had “hammered the last nail in the coffin of its destruction” as well as put on a question mark on the upcoming provincial elections. He warned that an electoral exercise where one’s favoured nominees were being picked would not end well. He called for holding free and fair elections in the country, saying that the people would not accept the caretaker CM.