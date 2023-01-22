Chairman NHA inspects machinery camps, salt stocked for snow removal

Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khuram Agha, visited National Highways Kuchlak-Shella Bagh-Khojak Top-Chaman (N-25) uptill Afghan Border today.

Chairman NHA was accompanied by Mr. Shahid Ihsanullah, Member West Zone Balochistan, Mr. Agha Inayatullah, General Manager Balochistan-North, Engr. Raheel Ahmed, Director (Maint.) Balochistan-North & Mir Asif Masood, Deputy Director (Maintenance) Kalat-Quetta-Chaman (N-25) Quetta along with team visited the Emergency NHA’s Snow removing Camps established on National Highway Kuchlak-Shellabagh-Khojak Top-Chaman (N-25) uptill Afghan Border.

During the visit, Chairman NHA inspected the Machinery, Camps & Salt stocked for snow removal. Chairman NHA also appreciated all NHA Team Members, Contractors & their laborers mobilized on sites for timely response and removal of snow. He also thanked the NHA Media Cell and External media channels for quick response & coverage to emergency works of NHA, given instructions for timely removal of upcoming spell of snowfall for ensuring the traffic flow at any cost.