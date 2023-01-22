Amazon & YouTube marketing workshop held by Urtasker for journalists

Urtasker, a global eCommerce consulting agency, organized a one-day workshop for journalists and small traders at National Press Club Islamabad. The workshop provided participants the valuable insights and knowledge on how to use Amazon & YouTube to grow their businesses & YouTube channels effectively and reach their target audience.

Highly equipped experts and professionals of Urtasker, Zeeshan Riaz, and Nawazish Tawab conducted the workshop. They discussed the need for journalists and traders to understand emerging trends in the digital era. They emphasized that with the digital shift challenging old norms, it has become necessary for everyone to acquire skills to keep pace with emerging technologies.

“We have discussed Amazon & YouTube’s marketing tools and navigated their various features, aiming to help journalists and small traders to understand their policies and best practices,” Chief Operating Officer, Urtasker, Zeeshan Riaz, said.

The workshop explores Amazon strategies, inventory management, PPC advertising, Amazon FBA wholesale, and YouTube marketing. Zeeshan and Nawazish briefly explained the terms and details.

Zeeshan Riaz distributed certificates among journalists and traders after successfully completing the workshop jointly organized by the Urtasker, National Press Club Islamabad, and Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries.