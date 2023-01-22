Shan Masood, Nische Khan tie the knot

Pakistani batsman Shan Masood has got hitched to Nische Khan in an intimate ceremony held in the northwestern city of Peshawar. As Shan’s fans and netizens were waiting for his wedding, DaArtistPhoto shared a photo dump, showing the lovebirds exchanging rings. The pictures and clips soon went viral, with the duo looking magical. On his big day, the 33-year-old goes with cream-coloured Sherwani while the bride looked stunning in a silver saree with intricate floral work. Several cricketers, including skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, were also present along with some close family members at the ceremony. Earlier, the digital invitation card for the Walima ceremony went viral, according to which the second part of the Islamic wedding will be held on January 27 in the port city of Karachi. The flamboyant batter lately gets candid about his love life and admitted his relationship with Nische. Calling Nische his best friend, Shan called his wedding the ‘exciting time of his life’.