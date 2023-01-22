Sindh govt striving hard to provide quality education: Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has said that the Sindh Government was striving hard to provide quality education to the future generation of the province.

The minister expressed these remarks while speaking as a chief guest at the 26th annual parents’ day of the Cadet College Sanghar here on Saturday.

She informed that the provincial government has also been engaged in establishing quality education institutions in far-flung areas of the province including Achro Thar. Sincere efforts are also being made to improve the living standard of the poor people by providing all basic facilities including electricity and safe drinking water, she added.

The minister said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was fully committed to developing the country and improving the socio-economic condition of the masses. This was the reason why the PPP became a part of the federal government, she added.

The minister said the recent unprecedented heavy rains and floods had badly hit the country, particularly Sindh damaging the infrastructure and severely affecting around 30 million people.

After rescue and relief operations, the government is making all-out efforts for the rehabilitation of the rains and floods-affected people, she said and highly appreciated the role of the Pakistan Navy in its rescue and relief measures for rains and floods-affected people of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been striving hard to resolve the issues of flood affectees, she said and added that it was because of their efforts that the world community had agreed to set up loss and damage fund for the affected people of the climate change.

The minister eulogized the role of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for taking notice of the catastrophe in Pakistan caused by the unprecedented heavy rains and flood and invited the attention of the world community over the heavy loss of life and properties in Pakistan. Foreign Minister Bilawal also played a vital role in highlighting the issue of climate change, she said.

About the issues being faced by the management of Cadet College Sanghar, the minister assured that she will approach Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for resolving the genuine issues of the college.

The minister, who earlier performed the groundbreaking of setting up 100 watts power plant of the college, has assured that with the cooperation of the Sindh Government, the capacity of 100 watts power plant would be enhanced up to 400 watts.

She also congratulated the cadets for their outstanding performance in curricular and extra-curricular activities and hoped that after passing out from college, they will play a pivotal role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

The Principal Commandant Zeshan Ali, in his welcome address, highlighted the educational performance of the cadets as well as the problems being faced by the college management.

Later, the minister gave trophies and shields to the winners and runner-ups for showing outstanding performance in the curricular and extra-curricular activities.