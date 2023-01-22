Sewing Training Center for orphans, widows opened

District Social Welfare Officer Mardan Jamal Shah Mohmand, Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Junaid Khalid and CEO of Concept Corporation Muhammad Arif Atuzai visited Majidabad Power Plant Mardan and inaugurated Bin Rayan Sewing Training Centre for orphan girls and widows. Speaking on the occasion, Social Welfare Officers Jamal Shah Mohmand, Junaid Khalid and Mohammad Arif Atuzai appreciated the establishment of the sewing centre and congratulated the management. “Today’s women are not only taking care of children and fulfilling household responsibilities, but they are also generating resources to meet the household expenses,” Jamal Shah said. He said the government is very serious about women’s rights and their protection. Along with this, work is ongoing on various projects to make women financially independent, he added. Chairman of Zamung Ezwa Welfare Society Mardan Muhammad Parvez said that women are more than half of the country’s population, and we cannot develop without empowering them. Zamung Ezwa Welfare Society is doing a great job in this regard., he added. Empowering unemployed women to start dignified employment by making them skilled through technical education, he said. He said that women should master new skills and train other women in their area so that they could be able to earn on their own.