Abiding by IMF conditions vital for cash flow: Suleri

Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that the economic crisis had global crisis of exacerbated inflation that had also affected Pakistan, as inflation in the country had currently spiked up to 24.5 percent, where accepting the IMF conditions was vital for cash flow in current economic crisis.

Speaking at a seminar on “Pakistan’s economy and debt challenges” organized by SDPI here Saturday, he said that political instability has globally and nationally worsened the economic crisis developing into a vicious cycle.

He said that during past few years, Pakistan had managed to sail smoothly amidst the intensifying geo-political tensions, however, the future developments seem concerning.

Suleri said that we must remain politically right with the West, since loans from even friendly countries had become conditional to being able to secure the next loan installment from International Monitory Fund (IMF).

“Political forces in Pakistan realize that IMF is a must despite its tough conditions; for the political capital taking non-popular decisions is inevitable”, he added.

He stressed to support the current government in availing the current IMF program and said that demonizing the IMF and international finance partners will not yield good result. Pakistan is on the brink of crisis like Sri Lanka which needs to be averted, he said adding that otherwise, the county would import essential goods like medicines and fuel for transport. The government needs to strengthen social protection to cushion the lower income segments during the economic crisis, he expressed.