Pak Lions win last league match of 20-K Cup as quarters begin today

LAHORE: Pak Lions defeated Pindi Gymkhana Club by 69 runs in the last league match of the 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament here on Saturday. The quarterfinals will commence from Sunday (today). The first quarterfinal of the event will be contested between City Gymkhana Club and Cricket Center Club at the Pindi Gymkhana Ground at 11:00 am. The victory of Pak Lions had no impact on the standings of the team as they couldn’t qualify for the quarterfinals. Ali Umar’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 105 runs off 54 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 6 sixes was the highlight of the exciting last league match of the one of the premier club tournaments of the country, which carries highly lucrative prize money on offer for the winners and top performers. Nabeel Ahmad, who himself is a former first-class cricketer, has been organising this tournament in the memory of his late father, Col Fateh Sher Khan. Pak Lions, batting first, posted a total of 233-6 in allotted 20 overs, thanks to superb century by hero of the day Ali Umar. Abdullah Zubair also contributed well in the team’s total by hitting 69 off 41 balls and Haris Khan made unbeaten 20 off 7 balls. Asfand Mehran and Awaix Malik bagged 2 wickets each while Ali Ansar and Umair Anjum got one wicket each. Pindi Gymkhana, in reply, could score only 164-6 in 20 overs. Zaid Butt emerged as top scorer with 39 runs while Ali Hassan contributed with 35, Asfand Mehran made 21 and Muhammad Abdullah made 16. Haris Khan was wrecker-in-chief of Pindi Gymkhana batting line up as he clinched 4 wickets for 13 while Abdullah Zubair claimed 2 wickets. For his outstanding batting display, Ali Umar was declared player of the match.