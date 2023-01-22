That ’90s Show stars praise Laura Prepon’s directing in Netflix show

Laura Prepon, who played Donna in That ’70s Show, stepped behind the camera for the reboot Netflix series That ’90s Show, and she’s getting praise from her Point Place, Wisconsin family. “I was very proud of her, I was immensely proud of her and I was nervous for her, because that’s who I am,” Debra Jo Rupp, who plays Kitty Forman, told Yahoo Canada. “If she got a little bit nervous, because the first time in a new job, I would pick up on that and I just wanted her to do really good.” “What was great about having Laura as the director is that she could work with those kids and she knew what the kids were going through. She could really communicate with them. She was amazing. I would work with Laura Prepon as the director anytime.” “Laura has always been so bossy and mean that it was just easy to accept,” Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red Forman, joked. “No, she’s a sweetheart and she’s very smart.”