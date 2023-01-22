Rakhi Sawant to perform Umrah with Adil Khan Durrani

Indian actor and dancer, Rakhi Sawant said she plans to perform Umrah with her husband Adil Khan Durrani soon. Rakhi Sawant who is said to have accepted Islam and added Fatima to her name after tying the knot with Durrani, told reporters in a new media interaction, that she plans to go for the Umrah pilgrimage with her husband. In a video posted by an Indian paparazzo account, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor is spotted with her husband when a reporter questioned about their honeymoon plans. Durrani responded, “Jayenge. There are kuch things happening abhi. (We will go, there are certain things happening and post that we will go).”

Sawant interrupted him and mentioned, “Pehle Umrah Jayenge. Woh bahaut zaroori hai (We will go for Umrah first. That’s very important).”

She added, “Wahan ek baar rishta pakka hogaya toh koi nahi tod sakta. Jo rishte Allah jodte hain woh koi insan nai tod sakta, (Once the relationship is sealed there, no one can break it. Relationships that Allah ties, no one can break them).”

It is pertinent to mention that Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani tied the knot in July last year, as confirmed by the celebrity last week.

She posted several pictures and videos from the close-knit event at her Mumbai home on social media and confirmed that the two got married after knowing each other for three months.