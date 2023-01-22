Rehmat welcomes a baby boy

Model-turned-actress Rehmat Ajmal and her husband Tayyab Saleem welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actor shared the good news on her social media account on Friday, that she has given birth to her first child, a baby boy last week. Ajmal and Saleem have named their son, Raaed.

The celebrity shared a 10-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application with a little glimpse of the baby boy and sneak peeks into his adorable nursery. “9 months, 17 hours of labour and 1 emergency c section later,” she wrote in the caption.

“Raaed 16.01.23,: leader, pioneer, guide, pathfinder,” Ajmal shared details.

“May I continue to learn from you every day.”

The Insta post received thousands of likes from her fans and friends, while, fellow celebs of the entertainment fraternity, including Iqra Aziz, Mahira Khan, Aiman and Minal Khan, Hira Mani, Areeba Habib and others flocked to the comments section to send their heartwarming wishes for the actor and her new-born son.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rehmat Ajmal and Tayyab Saleem exchanged rings in a quiet ceremony, in October 2020. They tied the knot in March of the following year.