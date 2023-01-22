One killed, cop among three injured in firing

A man was gunned down while three others including a police constable sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire inside Dijkot, Faisalabad police station on Saturday evening.

Reports said that SHO summoned two parties in connection with the investigation of a murder case (763/20) registered about two years ago. The investigation was underway when two bikers reached outside the police station and opened fire on their rivals who were standing inside the police station.

Resultantly, a man identified as Javeed Saeed breathed his last on the spot while three others including Rizwan sustained bullet injuries. Due to firing the people including the policemen rushed to safer places for safety. The killers managed to escape from the spot and police could not trace them. On being informed of the issue the city police officer Khalid Mehmood suspended the Dijkot Police SHO and the Moharrar as well and asked the SP Iqbal Town to submit report on the issue. The regional police officer Sarfraz Ahmed directed the CPO to furnish a report on the issue.