IG Punjab orders to continue search and combing operations

As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to continue hard-core policing and search and combing operations throughout the province, during the month of January, the crime figures of robberies, murders, dacoity and thefts has decreased by 23%. Rather, the Punjab Police has arrested 61218 dangerous dacoits, thieves, bandits, drug dealers, miscreants and anti-social elements involved in various crimes across the province during this period. According to the details, Pukaar 15 Safe City record reveals that , during the month of January, there has been a significant decrease in the calls of serious crimes including robbery, dacoity and murder throughout the province. During the month of January, a total of 9768 proclaimed offenders have been arrested in the ongoing crackdown against hardened criminals across the province. Likewise, 61218 dangerous criminals involved in various categories of crimes including robbery, theft, dacoity, drug trafficking , aerial firing and hooliganism have been arrested in all districts.In the month of January till the 20th, During the crackdown against organized gangs, 720 accused of 255 gangs were arrested across the province.

Through their investigation, 3177 cases were traced and a total of 14283881 rupees of stolen property was recovered. During the month of January, a 23% decrease was recorded in the registration of robbery, dacoity, theft and murder cases across the province. A 30% reduction in the calls of motorcycle and car theft incidents and a 19% reduction in theft incidents was recorded. On the direction of IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, the crackdown against the display of weapons and aerial firing continued across the province and a 24% reduction in the incidents of aerial firing was recorded across the province, while the crackdown will remain continued under zero tolerance. Similarly, the rate of submitting challans to courts has increased by 23% due to effective follow-up of investigation of robbery, dacoity, murder, and theft cases.

IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered the RPOs and DPOs to continue the crackdown more strictly to further reduce the crime rate and said that the raids should be carried out in the dens of of habitual and professional criminals involved in organized crime in all districts.

IG Punjab directed that dangerous groups and criminal gangs should be arrested and put behind the bars. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan emphasized that zero tolerance policy should be continued against the accused involved in drugs, illegal weapons, street crime and heinous crimes. IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers in all the districts should personally monitor the crackdown and the performance report should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.