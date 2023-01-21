Finance minister to chair 1st introductory meeting of RRMC today

Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha SAPM on Revenue, Mr. Asim Ahmad Chairman FBR, Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Chairman RRMC, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Mr. Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr. Veqar Ahmed, Mr. Ghazanfar Bilour, Mr. Ardsher Saleem Tariq and Mr. Tauqeer Ahmed attended the meeting in person while Rana Munir Hussain President Pakistan Tax Bar Association, President FPCCI Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Mr. Asif Haroon, Mr. Haider Ali Patel, Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon and Mr. Ziad Bashir virtually attended the meeting through zoom.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the members of the Commission and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country. He shared that in spite of inherited weak economic legacy, the government is determined to set the economy in right direction and introducing reforms in various sectors to achieve economic stability and growth.

He further highlighted the importance of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission in identifying issues and difficulties in the exiting taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilization and ease of doing business to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The Finance Minister extending his best wishes and support to the Commission emphasized the members to put their best efforts for fast track activity of the Commission in introducing tax reforms for the financial and economic stability and enhancement of the revenue generation.

Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola Chairman RRMC also briefed the meeting on the formation and responsibilities of the Commission and assured the meeting of their full cooperation to achieve the mandate of the Commission at the earliest for the betterment and progress of the country.