APTMA, BGMEA to enhance cooperation in garment manufacturing

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) have agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of garment manufacturing.

An interactive session took place between APTMA North Zone and BGMEA Standing Committee on Utilization Declaration (UD) Automation on Friday, said a press release.

APTMA Chairman Hamid Zaman, North Zone, Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Muhammad Ali Chaudhry, Ismail Fareed Sheikh, Shams Elahi, Ahsan Shahid, Abdullah Amer, S.M. Nabeel and Secretary General Raza Baqir were also present on the occasion. APTMA Chairman Hamid Zaman and Vice Chairman Asad Shafi apprised the meeting about the APTMA vision of boosting exports through setting up 1000 stitching units in Pakistan.