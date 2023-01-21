Cambodia’s banking industry continues to enjoy high growth in 2022

Cambodia’s banking industry had continued to enjoy robust growth in both loans and deposits in 2022, according to the annual report of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose by 21.7 percent year-on-year to 56 billion U.S. dollars as of last year, while customers’ deposits increased by 15.3 percent to 45 billion dollars, the central bank’s report said. The loans had been provided to key sectors such as trade, housing, construction, agriculture, hotels and restaurants and manufacturing, among others, it said.

The report added that the current assets in the Southeast Asian nation’s banking system rose to 80 billion U.S. dollars by 2022, a year-on-year increase of 15.9 percent.NBC Governor Chea Chanto said the growth in both loans and deposits truly reflected public confidence in the country’s banking system.