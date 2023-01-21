Farhan Saeed to make cameo appearance in ‘Meri Shehzadi’ as Dr Hassan

The drama ‘Meri Shehzadi’ directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and produced by Momina Duraid has been creating a buzz among Pakistani drama enthusiasts, with its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast.

And now, the excitement has been taken to the next level and fans of Pakistani entertainment are in for a treat with the confirmation of Farhan Saeed’s cameo appearance in the show. Farhan Saeed is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, known for his melodious voice and acting skills. He has made a successful transition from a singer to a successful actor, His back-to-back stellar performances in Mere Humsafar and Badshah Begum have won hearts across the globe.

In ‘Meri Shehzadi’, Farhan will be playing the role of Dr Hassan, adding depth and complexity to the character. The drama Meri Shehzadi is a story of a girl with a tragic past who is destined to become Royalty. Dr Hassan’s character is expected to play a crucial role in the protagonist’s story. The drama also stars Urwa Hocane, Ali Rehman Khan and Atiqa Odho who are known for their powerful performances in previous dramas. The addition of Farhan Saeed to the cast has further raised the expectations of the drama.

In conclusion, Farhan Saeed’s inclusion in the ‘Meri Shehzadi cast as Dr Hassan is set to add another layer of excitement to the already highly-anticipated drama. With his talent and previous successful performances in popular dramas, fans are eagerly awaiting his portrayal of the character. Furthermore, audience can’t wait to see what other exciting projects Farhan has in store for us in the future this year. With his talent and versatility, there is no doubt that Farhan Saeed will continue to captivate audiences and bring something new to the table in his upcoming endeavours.