‘Gulabo Rani’ bags Best Short Film award at LA Sci-Fi Film Festival

Actor Usman Mukhtar’s horror short film “Gulabo Rani” has won an award at the Sci-Fi Film Festival Los Angeles California.

The film received the Best Short Film Award. Usman s directorial is produced by him along with

friend/ actor Meiraj Haq backed by their production house named Terrestrial Studios.

Taking to Instagram, Usman shared the news with his fans. He posted the photo of the award and wrote, “Alhamdulillah Super Happy to announce that ‘Gulabo Rani’ has won Best Short Film at the LA SCI-FI & HORROR FILM FESTIVAL!!!!! Super proud of the entire team!!!”

The short film features a lot of young actors including; Danial Afzal, Usama Javed Haider, Natasha Ejaz, Omer Abdullah and Khushhal Khattak.

Usman is one of the talented artists of the Pakistani film industry. He previously made his directorial debut with short film “Bench” that featured him along with actor/model Rubya Chaudhry. The film also won Best Short Film award at the South Shore Film Festival New York.