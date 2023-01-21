Special ticket for Ronaldo v Messi match fetches $2.6 mln in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A Saudi Arabian businessman won the bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s celebrated rivalry in global soccer with a 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) bid for a ticket to their showpiece game. The Saudi government’s entertainment arm said on Twitter that Mushref Al-Ghamdi, general manager of real estate group AqarOne, was the highest bidder for a “Beyond Imagination” ticket. The winner attended Thursday’s match in Riyadh featuring a combined team from Saudi clubs Al Nassr — who recently signed Ronaldo — and Al Hilal versus Messi’s Paris St Germain in the duo’s first on-pitch meeting since Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in December 2020. Winning bidder Al-Ghamdi attended the winner’s ceremony after the match, entered the dressing rooms, and met the two players who for years have vied to be the world’s greatest. The revenue from the auction will go to charity.