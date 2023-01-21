British premier apologizes for not fastening his seatbelt in car

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has acknowledged breaking the law by not fastening his seatbelt while recording a video in the back of a moving car, a British daily reported Thursday. Sunak removed his seatbelt as a passenger in the back seat of a car to record the video message, according to Downing Street, which expressed regret for the “brief lack of judgment.” “That was a brief error of judgment,” a spokesperson for the prime minister told the Guardian newspaper. “The prime minister removed his seatbelt to film a short clip.” Noting that the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes,” the spokesperson said: “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt. It was an error of judgment; he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.” The video, which is no longer visible, was posted on Sunak’s Instagram account. Anyone who is driving or riding in a vehicle without a seatbelt is breaking the law and may face a fine of up to £500 ($619), according to Sunak’s government’s safety campaign.