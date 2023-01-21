Court postpones indictment of Gill till Feb 2

A local court on Friday once again postponed the indictment of PTI’s leader Shehbaz Gill and others in a sedition case and served notices to respondents on the acquittal plea of the accused. Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the sedition case against PTI’s leader. Gill’s lawyer said that the appointment of special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi had been challenged before the high court. The junior prosecutor informed the judge that the high court had not issued a stay in this case and let the special prosecutor pursue the case. Gill’s counsel Burhan Moazam Advocate informed the court that his client had arrived here against the recommendation of his doctors. He said the Lahore High Court had sought the case record and also granted his client a protective bail as another case had been registered against him He also prayed the court to mark the attendance of Shehbaz Gill online from the next hearing as he was medically unfit to travel.