IUB achieves international standards of teaching

Director Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has achieved international standards of teaching and research at postgraduate level following the vision of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has gained popularity across the country in terms of MPhil and PhD admissions. At present admissions are open in 149 programs of MPhil and Ph.D. The Higher Education Commission has given permission to start 69 new programs in the university keeping in viewing the high quality of teaching and research at the University.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been recently issued NOCs to launch MPhil and PhD programs in more departments by the Higher Education Commission. The Higher Education Commission has approved new MPhil and PhD programs in Food Sciences and Technology, Leadership and Management, Patho medicine and Department of Islamic Studies with Specialization in World Religions and Interfaith Harmony, Islamic Studies with Specialization in Fiqa and Sharia, English Language Teaching, Information Technology Project Management, Data Science and Banking & Finance programs.

As many as 69 NOCs have been obtained from the Higher Education Commission for the approval of MPhil and PhD programmes. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur congratulated Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director, Advanced Studies and Research Board, Deans and Heads of Departments.