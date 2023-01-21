WHO organizes awareness sessions to deal with GBV

Blue Veins, in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan, organized the community awareness sessions about gender based violence (GBV) in those areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which were either hit by floods or hosting afghan refugees.

The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Swat, Nowshera, Lower Dir, Tank, Hangu, Khyber, Kohat, D.I Khan and Haripur, said a press release issued here Friday. World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan is providing technical assistance to the Government of Pakistan for strengthening the mechanism of ‘Prevention and Healthcare System Response’ to Gender-based violence(GBV) including sexual exploitation and abuse as multi-sectoral responsibility.