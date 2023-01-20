Sajal nails bridal looks as Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s fashion icon

Sajal Aly featuring in highly praised Sagar Kinare, the most recent haute couture collection from Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, which was just recently made public.

The piece is a masterpiece, a dreamy montage created for Sajal Aly, a leading actress in Lollywood, who served as Ranjha’s inspiration. The Gul e Rana actress was selected by the fashion designer, who has previously worked with Bollywood divas including Sarah Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The joy and peace one experiences when gazing towards the ocean serves as the inspiration for the newest collection. A sensation of unequalled peace and nostalgic appeal is created by the pleasant sea wind and the thundering waves. A sea breeze with a hint of salt and jasmine permeated the air. It’s the sense of comfort and joy one has when they become one with the water.

In our trademark sindoori red, the Khuda Dekh Raha Hai actress was a vision of grace and old-world charm. A meticulously chosen raw silk lehnga choli with a 16-paneled scalloped lehnga covered in lavish tilla, resham, zarri and panni embroidery, further enhanced with drop pearls, gotta and stonework, is lavishly embroidered in patterns of chandbalis, floral vines and geometric lines in a timeless scarlet red. The dupatta comes with thoughtfully arranged bunches and is bordered with a thick border to complete the look for a contemporary woman who wants to feel like a queen when worn with a magnificent embroidered and hand-worked choli.

The Chup Raho actress looked no less than a Greek goddess while posing in a crimson silken lehnga choli with a gorgeous array of heritage patterns created out of zari, threadwork, gotta trim and beading. Aly’s upcoming film appearance is in What’s Love Got to Do with It? and Kuch Ankahi is being worked on.