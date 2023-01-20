Dominant Dutch crush hapless Chile 14-0, set new world record

BHUBANESWAR: Formidable Netherlands put up a dominating display to drub greenhorns Chile 14-0 in a Pool C match of the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. With the resounding victory, the Dutch ensured their place in the quarterfinals. Netherlands also broke the world record for the biggest win margin in the Men’s Hockey World Cup. Earlier, the record was 12-0, when Australia beat South Africa in 2010 Men’s Hockey World Cup. The first quarter belonged to the Dutch team as they earned as many as three penalty corners in the sixth, eighth and 14th minute. The first one was duly converted by Janssen Jip to open the account for the team.

The Oranjes stamped their authority in the second quarter as well. They put tremendous pressure on the opposition and scored two field goals through De Vilder Derck and Van Dam Thijs in the 22nd and 23rd minutes respectively. They continued with the surge and won back to back penalty corners in the 25th minute, but those chances were blocked by Chile defenders. However, there was no respite for the opposition as Brinkman Thierry sounded the board for the fourth time in the 25th minute through a brilliant field goal. The Dutch rounded off the first half with their fifth goal as Janssen Jip converted a penalty corner in the 29th minute.

Goals continued for the Oranjes in the second half as well. Brinkman Thierry scored his second and the sixth goal for the team though a fierce hit from the left flank of the bar in the 33rd minute. They earned three back to back penalty corners in the 33rd and 34th minute. Janssen Jip completed his hat-trick by converting the last one. It was the seventh goal for the Dutch. Pieters Terrance struck the eighth goal in the 37th minute through a scintillating field goal. It was raining goals with Bijen Koen striking the ninth goal in the 40th minute. Blok Justen scored the 10th goal of the match two minutes later. The next penalty corner was converted by Janssen Jip two minutes later. The third quarter ended 11-0 in Netherlands favour.

The debutants continued to be tormented by the mighty Dutch in the fourth and the final quarter. Bijen Koen struck goal number 12 in the 45th minute. Three minutes later, Beins Teun converted another penalty corner. Brinkman Thierry capitalised on another penalty corner again in the 58th minute to seal the fate of the lop-sided match 14-0.