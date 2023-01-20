Bilawal, Belgian FM discuss bilateral, global matters

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday met Foreign Minister of Belgium Hadja Lahbib and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Bilawal appreciated the support extended by the government of Belgium for the flood-affected people of Pakistan. Both sides expressed the resolve to further strengthen economic, trade, investment and cultural cooperation. Bilawal Bhutto also met Axel Van Trotsenburg, Managing Director Operations of World Bank and discussed its engagement with Pakistan. He lauded the pledge of the World Bank of $2 billion made at the Resilient Pakistan Conference and also mentioned its important role as a major development partner. Both sides expressed the resolve to achieving shared goals.