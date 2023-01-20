Imran Khan files plea to withdraw appeal against disqualification

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Chief Imran Khan on Thursday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to grant him permission for withdrawal of his appeal against his disqualification in Toshakhana case. The court, however, clubbed the miscellaneous application of PTI’s chief with his main case. Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar argued that an identical case was already pending with the Lahore High Court (LHC) due to which they wanted to withdraw case from IHC. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the matter, said that the main case was fixed for hearing on January 25, adding that the respondents had expressed reservations against the case. The court said that it would hear the petitions together as other respondents would also be in attendance on next hearing. The further hearing of the case was adjourned. It may be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the PTI’s chief for hiding information from the institution regarding the gifts received from Toshakhana.