CCPO Lahore vows to deal criminals sternly

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has once again strictly warned the land grabbers, goons, gangsters, miscreants, squatter mafia and other criminals to stop criminal activities or else leave the city forever, otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands and sent to jails.

The CCPO Lahore said, there was no room for individual or organized criminals in the provincial capital and Lahore police has been taking concrete measures to implement on National Action Plan (NAP) by nabbing anti social and anti-peace elements of society.

According to the spokesperson Lahore police, as many as 2130 law breakers and criminals have been arrested under National Action Plan (NAP) during the first two weeks of new year 2023 till now in different violations. Accordingly, in Arms (Amendments) Ordinance during the grand action against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 518accused persons and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city.

Police recovered 06 Kalashnikovs, 34 rifles, 29 guns, 444 pistols and revolvers and more than 03 thousands bullets along with cartridges from these criminals. Similarly under National Action Plan, as many as 217 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 296 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 1096 accused were arrested in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance whereas 03 accused were arrested in violation of Hate Material Cases during this new year. CCPO Lahore has reiterated his resolve to make provincial capital Drug Free City as police has started strict crackdown against narcotics sellers and arrested 616 drug peddlers from different areas of the city. Lahore police recovered 02 kg and 381 grams of Heroin, 222 kg and 567 grams of Chars, 361 grams of ICE and 8697 litres of liquor from the arrested accused persons. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has committed to make all out efforts including preemptive and preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes.