Two-day bariatric surgery symposium held at City Hospital

The 5th two-day live bariatric surgery symposium with hands on basics of advanced laparoscopic surgery workshop concluded on Thursday at Capital Hospital CDA Islamabad.

It was arranged under the supervision of Professor Dr Naeem Taj, Dean of Capital Hospital, and renowned Laparoscopic of Bariatric Surgeon, and patronage of Dr Fazle Maula, Executive Director Capital Hospital.

Senior surgeons from not only twin cities but from all over Pakistan attended the conference on 18th January. Basis of advanced laparoscopic training was given to the young surgeons and residents. In addition live laparoscopic hiatal hernia repair was done by Dr Naeem Taj and live laparoscopic hernia surgery was performed by Dr Tanseer Asghar, laparoscopic Bariatric Surgeon at CDA. Lep OAGB was also performed by Dr Tanseer. On Thursday, live demonstration of laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy was performed by Dr Naeem Taj. Laparoscopic demonstration of mini gastric bypass was performed by Dr Tanseer Asghar.

Dr Sartaj Ali Khan supervised the hands on training workshop to young surgeons and gave presentation on bariatric surgeries performed in Capital Hospital.