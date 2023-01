London takes aim at public peeing with splash-back paint

A central London district famous for its nightlife, but also home to thousands of residents, is trying out a novel way to tackle the persistent problem of public urination: so-called anti-pee paint. Officials in Soho – a warren of bars, restaurants, theatres and other entertainment venues as well as apartments and houses – are treating walls at nearly a dozen problem sites with the special spray-on liquid. The industrial strength “surface protection” creates a transparent water-repellent layer that splashes back urine when it hits, providing instant payback for offenders. “It is very effective – the proof is in the pudding,” local councillor Aicha Less told AFP, demonstrating the innovative invisible paint’s splash-back ability with a bottle of water. Westminster City Council has launched the initiative following complaints from some of Soho’s approximately 3,000 residents, as well as from workers and business operators. “Obviously pee isn’t very pleasant and our residents are very upset,” said Less, as a contractor finished spraying a brick wall on a quiet residential street. “They step out their front door in the morning and you just get the stench of urine,” she added. Locals are “entitled to live in a clean, safe environment”.