Top 10 movies & TV series trending on Netflix: Complete list

Netflix has just released its official list of all the globally popular Top 10 Movies & TV Series that are trending globally. It includes; Movies: Dog Gone The Pale Blue Eye Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Sing I, Tonya Next Day Air Jumanji: The Next Level Puss in Boots Disconnect: The Wedding Planner The Croods: A New Age The Invitation Where the Crawdads Sing Varalaru Mukkiyam American Made Mister Mummy In My Dreams The Mummy A Dog’s Purpose The Craigslist Killer 30 Days of Night Ali Stowaway Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Colombiana TV Series: Ginny & Georgia Vikings: Valhalla Wednesday Kaleidoscope La Reina del Sur Emily in Paris Sky Rojo The Glory Alice in Borderland Til Money Do Us Part Alchemy of Souls Woman of the Dead The Unbroken Voice Break Point Trial By Fire Single’s Inferno Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist Lady Voyeur The Recruit Alpha Males Crash Course In Romance Sexify Las Villamizar Harry & Meghan