Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, January 19, 2023


,

Top 10 movies & TV series trending on Netflix: Complete list

Web Desk

Netflix has just released its official list of all the globally popular Top 10 Movies & TV Series that are trending globally.

It includes;

Movies:

  • Dog Gone
  • The Pale Blue Eye
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
  • Sing
  • I, Tonya
  • Next Day Air
  • Jumanji: The Next Level
  • Puss in Boots
  • Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
  • The Croods: A New Age
  • The Invitation
  • Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Varalaru Mukkiyam
  • American Made
  • Mister Mummy
  • In My Dreams
  • The Mummy
  • A Dog’s Purpose
  • The Craigslist Killer
  • 30 Days of Night
  • Ali
  • Stowaway
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • Colombiana

TV Series:

  • Ginny & Georgia
  • Vikings: Valhalla
  • Wednesday
  • Kaleidoscope
  • La Reina del Sur
  • Emily in Paris
  • Sky Rojo
  • The Glory
  • Alice in Borderland
  • Til Money Do Us Part
  • Alchemy of Souls
  • Woman of the Dead
  • The Unbroken Voice
  • Break Point
  • Trial By Fire
  • Single’s Inferno
  • Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  • Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist
  • Lady Voyeur
  • The Recruit
  • Alpha Males
  • Crash Course In Romance
  • Sexify
  • Las Villamizar
  • Harry & Meghan

Submit a Comment