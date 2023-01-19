Four soldiers martyred in ‘attack from Iran’

Four security personnel on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist activity from across Pakistan-Iran Border in Chukab Sector of District Panjgur in Balochistan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Asad Ali age 25 years, Resident of Village Hamrota Tehsil Baloch District Sudhnoti, Lance Naik Fareed Ullah Khan Age 29 years, Resident of Village Pahar Khel Pakka Tehsil of District Lakki Marwat, Lance Naik Abdul Razzaq, age 31 years, Resident of Village Khawha Khel Lakki Marwat and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas Khan, age 24 years, Resident of Bachakhan Ahmed Zai Tehsil of District Lakki Marwat.

It added that the Iranian side was asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side. Security forces gunned down at least four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab, the military’s public affairs wing said. The IBO was initiated “to clear a hideout linked with firing incidents on security forces along M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab” on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. “As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and security forces were heli inserted [to nab the terrorists].”

The statement said that while the forces were establishing positions to cut off escape routes, four terrorists opened fire on the troops. During the heavy exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also recovered from their possession, the ISPR added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the killing of four security officials in a terrorist incident along the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan.