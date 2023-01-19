Journalist granted bail in data leak case

An Islamabad sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to journalist Shahid Aslam who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last week from Lahore for allegedly being part of leaking tax data of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The journalist was produced by the FIA before the court. During the hearing, the journalist’s lawyer requested the court to accept Shahid Aslam’s bail application. “Shahid had refused to cooperate with the investigation officers and did not share his mobile or laptop passwords with them,” FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi told the court. “We have sent the electronic devices for forensics,” he added. “Shahid Aslam was arrested for violating Section 216 of the Pakistan Penal Code,” said Naqvi. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court accepted Shahid Aslam’s plea and approved his bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. On Nov 25, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) suspended from service two officers of the Inland Revenue Service in connection with the leak of tax record details of Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family.