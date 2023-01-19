Imran withdraws petition challenging disqualification by ECP

After a full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) decided to hear issues pertaining to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has withdrawn a petition filed against the poll body.

Imran had challenged an order issued by ECP first disqualifying him and then, based on its previous order, removed him as the chairman of the PTI.

Since Imran had challenged both orders, his petition on the earlier orders of ECP against him, he has chosen to withdraw the petition after the full bench of the LHC “is now seized of and to decide all the constitutional, legal and factual issues, moot points and questions relating to the legality of ECP’s order dated October 21, 2022, as well as subsequent notice of ECP dated December 7, 2022, based thereon. “It is in the interest of justice that the titled writ petition 4041/2022 be withdrawn for the purpose of pursuing and proceeding with the already instituted writ petition 332/2023 pending before the LHC.”