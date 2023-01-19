‘Little Demon’ — Danny DeVito’s super-fun animation is absolute filth

One minute your daughter is all party dresses and popcorn, the next she’s a bloody monster. Many stories have been told about mothers helping their child through their first period and into young adulthood, and the animated comedy Little Demon begins by following the usual script. Single mother Laura drops 13-year-old Chrissy off for her first day at Middletown junior high, Delaware. While nervously making friends with a boy in the corridor, Chrissy feels an unfamiliar sensation, runs in embarrassment to the toilet and finds blood. Then, however, Chrissy descends into a trance-like rage and murders two school bullies, ripping off their heads and plastering the walls with their viscera. Having hastily picked Chrissy up in the car, her mum explains: “Your vagina just became a homing device for the Prince of Darkness.” There is more explaining to do. Chrissy is the result of a hook-up that Laura really, really regrets: she had sex with Satan and has, ever since Chrissy’s birth, been dreading the onset of her daughter’s puberty because it heralds the advent of Chrissy as the antichrist. Before long, her absent father has come out of the woodwork – or rather, emerged from a metaphysical realm where he keeps harvested souls, since he is Satan – to try to reconnect with his daughter and recruit her for evil.