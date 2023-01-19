Pakistan’s first DC power transmission talents passing down most advanced technologies

Pakistan’s first DC power transmission talents is passing down most advanced technologies, according to China Economic Net (CEN). At Matiari Converter Station, the starting point of Pakistan’s power transmission artery, the 886-km Matiari to Lahore ±660kV HVDC Transmission Line, Mir Arslan Ali is training junior engineers. As one of the founding employees of the project Pakistan’s first DC power transmission talents, Mir Arslan Ali, Assistant Duty Officer of the Control and Protection Department, is pleased to see that the state-of-the-art technology is being passed on among local technicians.