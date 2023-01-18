Sajal celebrates birthday with family

Fans and friends sent love and heartwarming wishes for Sajal Aly as she celebrated her birthday with family this year.

The showbiz A-lister marked her 29th birthday on Tuesday in an intimate celebration with her sister Saboor Ali and her husband Ali Ansari. The ‘Samjhota’ actor shared a clip of the birthday girl cutting a delectable cake on his Instagram stories. ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star received numerous wishes on her day from a number of fan pages, friends and even from the fraternity across the border. She reshared those wishes on stories on the photo and video sharing application. Celebrities like Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui, Aiman and Minal Khan, Jemima Khan, co-stars Imran Abbas, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, Qudsia Ali, Azaan Sami Khan, Indian actor Sonam Bajwa, cricketer Azam Khan and several others were seen pouring love for Sajal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sajal Aly has once again won over the audience with her performance in the new serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’. The show sees the diva reunite with her ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-stars, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar respectively. The ensemble supporting cast of the Nadeem Baig directorial includes Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal among others.

Don’t forget to tune into the family play every Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.