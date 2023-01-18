Janice makes singing debut

Actor Janice Tessa released the music video of her version of the song ‘Zara Zara Behekta Hai’ from the Bollywood film ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’.

Janice Tessa collaborated with Ali Rehman to perform the duet. They released the music video on the social media application Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that

‘Zara Zara Behekta Hai’ is originally sung by Bombay Jayashri.

Janice Tessa is no stranger to the music industry. Previously, she was seen in the music video of Zafar Iqbal’s ‘Yara Vay’.

The ‘Habs’ star is one of the prolific celebrities on social media thanks to her on and off-screen endeavours. She shares visuals of her professional and personal happenings via clicks and clips for the fans. The viral pictures of the ‘Habs’ star on the visual-sharing interactive platform saw her in a flower-printed black shalwar kurta. She used an emoji as the caption of the photo album.

On the acting front, Tessa played Zoya in ‘Habs’. Her character was that of lead protagonist Ayesha’s sister.

Actor-director Musaddiq Malek helmed the drama, which starred A-listers Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in lead roles, along with Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, and Imran Aslam.