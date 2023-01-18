PEMRA conducts surprise inspections in Muzaffagrah

PEMRA Regional Office Multan during recent enforcement drive initiated on the orders of Chairman PEMRA conducted surprise inspections in Muzaffargarh and surrounding areas and raided two cable operators, M/s Khangarh Cable Network in Khangarh and M/s Zee Cable Network in Muzaffargarh, who were indulged in violating PEMRA directives as well as orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan and relaying Indian channels and content, illegally. During the raid, the PEMRA enforcement team impounded all the equipment being used in said illegal activity.

PEMRA warns all cable TV operators to stop relaying any Indian channel or content that is otherwise prohibited or illegal. Cable TV networks would only be permitted to air PEMRA licensed TV channels, and any operator found flouting Authority orders would be dealt sternly in accordance with PEMRA laws.