National Idea Bank 2023 prize distribution ceremony at NUTECH

National Idea Bank (NIB) is the initiative of the President of Pakistan Dr, Alvi inaugurated in Feb 2021 with the aim to recognize and support innovative ideas and promote entrepreneurship culture in Pakistan. National University of Technology (NUTECH) being a partner university with National Idea Bank (NIB) organized a prize distribution ceremony on 18 Jan 2023. Earlier on arrival at the National University of Technology, the Chief Guest Prof Dr.Mahmood-ul-Hassan was received by the Pro-Rector Maj Gen Khalid Javed, HI (M). The ceremony was attended by distinguished Vice Chancellors, representatives from Industry leadership, award winners from different universities, students, faculty and support staff. While interacting with award winners, students, and faculty, the Chief Guest emphasized that National Idea Bank encourages new technologies and startups can play a significant role in uplifting our country. Such initiatives are very vital to develop an innovative industry-focused cooperative model to confront the emerging challenges. He urged the youth to create new technologies, take initiative, think creatively and become the future leaders and innovators of our society. The chief guest also appreciated the efforts of NUTECH for extending invaluable support to ASPIRE Pakistan as a partner to the NIB initiative. He especially applauded Rector NUTECH and his team for organizing this spectacular ceremony to recognize the country’s talent at the national level. Moreover, Professor Dr. Vali Uddin (VC SSUET) and Mr. Hassan Syed (Chairperson ASPIRE Pakistan, Founder of NIB) also shared their thoughts with the audience. In the end, the Chief Guest Prof Dr.Mahmood-ul-Hassan awarded the certificates to all the winning teams, which also includes 12 winning teams from NUTECH. He congratulated the award winners, their project supervisors and wished them luck in their endeavors.